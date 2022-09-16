Submit Release
Governor Mills Proclaims September 18-24 Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

While adult education provides so much more than just the high school equivalency, it is certainly a milestone for adult learners who have have grit and determination. They are fighting for a better future for themselves and their families!  The Maine Department of Education joins Governor Mills to celebrate their hard work as well as the work of adult education professionals who show up everyday to empower their learners.

Governor Janet T. Mills has proclaimed September 18 – 24 as Adult Education and Family Literacy Week in the State of Maine – view the proclamation here.

Maine Adult Education programs offer classes and tutoring sessions to help adults acquire and improve their skills in reading, writing, mathematics, English language proficiency, and problem solving to become self-sufficient and to participate effectively as workers, family members and citizens.

For more information on the local adult education program near you, please contact Amy Poland, amy.poland@maine.gov or view our Maine Adult Education Directory or visit The Maine Adult Education Association’s Website.

