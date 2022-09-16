Submit Release
Shoulder Closures Planned for Next Week on I-83 Near Harrisburg

09/16/2022

Bridge inspections set for Monday and Tuesday next week, Wednesday the following week

Harrisburg, PA –PennDOT announced today that shoulder closures are planned for next week on Interstate 83 between Exit 48 (Union Deposit Road) and Exit 50 (Jonestown Road) near Harrisburg. 


Weather permitting, on Monday, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, the inside shoulder of I-83 will be closed in both directions so inspections can be made to bridges located between the two exits. Work will be performed each day from approximately 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM.


Then, on Wednesday, September 28, the inside shoulder of northbound I-83 and the left lane of southbound I-83 will be closed for this work. 


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

