Crash Closes I-80 EB , Restricts Lane WB in Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left (passing) lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured using Routes 54, 11 and 42.

The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Updates will follow. Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344

