Influenza Vaccines Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by growth plus reports, the global influenza vaccines market is expected to clock US$ 6.9 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Owing to the development of new flu vaccines and government initiatives this exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Influenza Vaccines Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

Governments of various economies have developed a number of initiatives in response to the rising influenza prevalence in the world. An increase in government spending to promote influenza vaccination will boost the market for influenza vaccines. The governing bodies of various governments and nations support the promotion of vaccination through a number of initiatives and programs. The development of novel, efficient vaccines and rising leading companies' investments in R&D are also contributing to the global influenza vaccine market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global influenza vaccine market are:

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc

Novartis AG

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca plc

Sinovac Biotech Ltd

CSL Limited

Abbott Laboratories

BioDiem

Excerpts from ‘By Vaccine Type Segmentation’

On the basis of vaccine type, the global influenza vaccine market has been subdivided into two distinct types, namely:

Live Attenuated

Inactivated

The inactivated vaccine segment dominated the global influenza vaccine market. This is attributed to the increased focus of key players to develop this vaccine in developed and developing countries. And also, it is standardized according to specific strain of the influenza virus. On the other hand, the live attenuated vaccine segment would experience slow growth, since it is contraindicated in numerous patient categories and its manufacturing process is very complicated.

Excerpts from ‘By Age Group Segmentation’

Based on age group, the global influenza vaccine market has been divided into, pediatrics and adults. The pediatric segment rules the influenza vaccine market, because of the high requirement for vaccination in infants and children to protect them against influenza virus infection. The adult segment also holds a significant share in the influenza vaccine market,because of the rise in immunization programmes initiated by government.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

The global influenza vaccine market is divided into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Government Suppliers

Others

The market for influenza vaccines worldwide is dominated by the hospital pharmacy sector. This occurs as a result of frequent immunization campaigns held in hospitals and the large vaccine availability in these settings. In the upcoming years, the government suppliers market is anticipated to expand due to the expansion of immunization programs.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global influenza vaccine market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia-Pacific is expected to prosper during the anticipated period. The market for influenza vaccines is expanding primarily due to the increasing occurrence of influenza, rising healthcare costs, and improvements in healthcare access in nations like China and India. The market for influenza vaccinations is expanding as a result of increasing government activities regarding the creation of the influenza vaccine. The demand for the influenza vaccine in the region is expected to rise over the next few years as a result of rising birth rates, an ageing population, and increased public knowledge of the vaccination in China and India.

