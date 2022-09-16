Global Canned Mackerel market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for canned fish products and surge in awareness regarding health advantages of mackerel drive the growth of the global cannel mackerel market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The Covid-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the canned mackerel market due to stringent restrictions of global trade and prolonged lockdown in Asian and European countries.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global canned mackerel market generated $771.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $771.7 million Market Size in 2031 $1.5 billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments covered Processing, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in demand for canned fish products Increase in awareness regarding health advantages of mackerel Opportunities Increase in consumers’ desire for high-quality seafood

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the canned mackerel market due to stringent restrictions on the global trade and prolonged lockdown across the Asian and European countries.

During the lockdown period, the production and processing of canned mackerel hampered. This created a huge gap in supply-demand. Moreover, the disruption of supply chain and lowered sales hampered the market.

However, increase in penetration of online sales channel and growth of e-commerce positively impacted the market. Moreover, during the pandemic, people became more conscious regarding their health, which boosted the growth of the canned mackerel.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global canned mackerel market based on processing, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on processing, the oil segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the sauce segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the household segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the commercial segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the specialty store segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the online sales channel segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. In addition, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global canned mackerel market analyzed in the research include American Fishing Family, Bolton Group, Brunswick, Diavena, EC plaza network Inc., FCF Co, Ltd, Kumpulan Fima Berhad, LDH (La Doria) Ltd, Maruha Nichiro corporation, Marushin Canneries Malaysia, Mitsubhi Corporation, Thai Union Group PCL, Tropical Food Manufacturing (Ningbo), Universal Canning Inc., and Xiamen Amoytop Import & Export Co., LTD.

The report analyzes these key players in the global canned mackerel market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to maintain and strengthen their foothold in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

