Folding Furniture Market Size will Touch a New Heights in Coming Year with Top Key Players

According to the new report, Folding furniture market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel.

Manufacturers believe that rising raw material prices would have a long-term impact on the market and hamper market growth during the forecast period.” — Yogiata Sharma

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Folding Furniture Market generated $8.92 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $13.0 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2022. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.Rise in demand for space and urbanization and increase in population fuel the growth of the global folding furniture market. On the other hand, increase in raw material prices impedes the market growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, innovative furniture designs are anticipated to usher a plethora of opportunities in the near future.Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1852 The demand for folding furniture is expected to remain high during the forecast period as it is an effective alternative for traditional furniture.These furniture apart from being multifunctional and space saving also enhance the decor of available space. For residential or commercial complexes, lacking space or requiring space for multitude of different uses, folding furniture offer the much needed solution.The folding furniture market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel. Among its key product types such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture,sofa is the most popular product type as it enhances the decor of the living room and accounts for around 3/5th of the total folding furniture revenue. The market for foldable beds would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to adoption of coliving trend in the US, and innovative bed designs such as murphy beds, wall beds which would fetch the demand in near future.Based on product type, the sofas segment held the highest market share in 2016, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global folding furniture market. On the other hand, the beds segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2016 to 2022. The report also includes segment such as tables, chairs, and other furniture.Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial segments. The residential segment contributed to the highest market share in 2016, contributing nearly two-thirds of the global folding furniture market, and is estimated to maintain its highest share in terms of revenue by 2022. At the same time, the commercial segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major market share, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global folding furniture market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Europe region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2016 to 2022.Need a Discount? Key players profiled in this report are Lifetime Products Inc., Meco Corporation, Dorel Industries, Expand Furniture, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., La-Z-Boy, Inc., Leggett & Platt, Resource Furniture, IKEA, Haworth International, Ltd., and Murphy Bed Direct.Folding Furniture Market Key Findings:○ Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region in 2015○ In 2015, the sofas segment observed highest demand and is expected to continue to be the major revenue-generating segment throughout the forecast period.○ By application, residential segment is expected to continue to lead, in terms of revenue.○ Offline sales channels segment is projected to continue to be the major revenue-generating distribution channel throughout the forecast period. 