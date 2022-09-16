Identify the Leak Testing Market Growth Opportunities by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leak Testing Market by Offering, Vertical, Equipment Type and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027. Leak testing determines whether an object or system functions within a specific leak limit. Leaks occur when there is a defect - a hole, crack, or some other kind of flaw in an object, allowing whatever liquid or gas it is holding to flow out. Leak testing uses pressure to find these defects so that they can be addressed as part of regular maintenance procedures.

The increasing requirements to inspect cracks, holes, weak seals, and other flaws & imperfections in automotive, oil and gas, medical devices, consumer goods, and packaging are the key factors boosting the market's growth.



Drivers: Development of advanced technologies in NDT along with rising penetration of IoT and Industry 4.0

Increasing advancements in sensors, chips, valves, and other types of technology have made leak testing more necessary, sensitive, and capable of the non-destructive testing (NDT) method. Advancements in NDT have led to the development of ultrasound leak testing technology used for simple and fast leak detection on compressed air, inert gas, and vacuum systems. All of these advances have made leak testing faster and more accurate and have helped companies improve the quality of their manufacturing processes and their overall output. Another significant advance in leak testing has been the advent of the Internet of Things.

Penetration of IoT has made it convenient for inspectors to collect, monitor, and share leak testing data remotely, allowing them to get the information they need on time to ensure ideal maintenance. This data can be evaluated not just by inspectors but also by manufacturing engineers, production managers, maintenance managers, and other stakeholders in the manufacturing process, allowing for improved, real-time insights into the conditions of the assets. Furthermore, in leak testing, industry 4.0 is also driving changes in many critical areas, including the rise of intelligent test connection tools. These tools allow users to safely make the necessary connections to run a proper leak test without the concern of false failures or unintended disconnections.

Substantial requirement for leak testing in several processes of the automotive industry



A large number of automotive manufacturers around the globe rely on optimal quality leak testing systems to find defects in automotive components or products. This is because numerous components need to be leak checked to secure environmental guidelines, safety, and function. Detecting fuel and air-conditioning system leakage is critical for safety and regulatory steps before the vehicle leaves the production line. Also, standard organizations define various leak testing procedures for the automotive industry, including the American Society for Testing and Materials and the Society of Automotive Engineers. Thus, the automotive sector is expected to drive the market for leak testing in the coming years due to stricter regulations regarding emissions, fuel components leaks, HVAC system leaks, and other higher sensitivities concerning leakages.

The study categorizes the Leak Testing Market based on Offering, Vertical, Equipment Type & Region.



Leak Testing Market, By Offering



Pressure Decay Leak Testing System



Tracer Gas Leak Testing System



Mass Flow Leak Test System



Vacuum Decay Leak Testing System

Leak Testing Market, Equipment Type

Leak Testing Market, By Vertical



Medical Devices



Pharmaceuticals



Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Transportation/Agriculture



Consumer/White Goods

Geographic Analysis



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Challenges: Excessive purchasing, installation, and maintenance costs associated with leak testing methods and equipment



One of the most critical challenges with leak testing equipment is the high cost of purchasing, installation, and maintenance. The maintenance activity also includes complexities in adding leak testing machines to the existing plant infrastructure. Furthermore, there are different leak testing methods, such as air decay, helium leak, etc. Many industries rely on helium leak testing methods, as helium is a prevalent tracer gas in leak testing production. As a result, the quantity of helium has become significant when testing large volumes at higher pressures and high speeds. This has been raising the cost of helium in recent years.



Key players in the Leak Testing Market



ATEQ Corporation (France),

INFICON (Switzerland),

Drägerwerk (Germany),

Honeywell International (US),

Emerson Electric (US),

TASI Group (US),

MSA Safety (US),

SGS SA (Switzerland),

Uson (US),

Testo (Germany),

Vacuum Instruments (US),

CETA TESTSYSTEME (Germany),

Helium Leak Testing, (US),

Pfeiffer Vacuum (Germany) and

LACO Technologies (US)



