The 3rdBevco Inc. and Rorrey Fenty (Brother of Mega-Star Rihanna) Sign An LOI To Enter Into A Strategic Consulting Agreement For Their New Celebrity Brand Division

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 16, 2022

The 3rd Bevco, Inc. announced today it has signed a letter of intent with Mr. Rorrey Fenty to act as a senior strategic consultant for its newly launched Celebrity Brand Division. See the filed copy of the full LOI in the link below. Mr. Fenty is a successful entrepreneur and rapper and is also the younger brother of global superstar and music icon Robyn (Rihanna) Fenty.

Mr. Fenty plans to bring his deep connections within the celebrity community and his knowledge of luxury lifestyle brands to The 3rd Bevco team. Mr. Fenty will make introductions to A-list celebrities for potential partnerships and provide his expertise on how to best present the brand offering itself.

Perhaps the most exciting area of focus in this new division is the potential to develop an exclusive Barbados-distilled rum called RiRi, with Mr. Fenty's sister Rihanna as a partner.

Barbados is the birthplace of Rum and the birthplace of the Fenty family. The RiRi Brand promises to honor both, and bring a bold, superior quality Rum to the world.

Over the next three weeks, The 3rd Bevco and Mr. Fenty will work to finalize and sign the formal consulting agreement and begin building the new Celebrity Brand Division of The 3rd Bevco.

The 3rd Bevco is currently qualified for a public offering via The Regulation A+ exemption. Both accredited and non-accredited investors are welcome to invest.

For more information on The 3rd Bevco and its Reg A+ offering, please visit http://www.the3rdbevcoipo.com. To read the official 1k filing of the LOI at the SEC website, click here.

