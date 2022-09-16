The Worldwide Clinical Trial Kits Industry is Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Kits Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service , By Phase , By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial kits market is anticipated to grow up to USD 2.85 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The major factors driving the global market include the globalization of clinical trials and rising clinical trial complexity. Remote medical trial services are becoming an essential part of patient satisfaction, safety, and retention. At present, pharmaceutical companies are partnering with global logistics partners in order to provide direct-to-patient services.

The logistics segment is leading the global industry in 2021. This huge market share can be attributed to the growing demand for services in order to simplify the overall logistics process in medical tests. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are partnering up with global logistics companies in order to provide remote services. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment over the coming years.

Based on Phase, the phase III segment is anticipated to dominate the industry in 2021. The basic objective of Phase III is to validate the safety and efficacy of a new medicine or vaccine, confirm the dosage levels, and discover the side effects. The number of clinical tests on humans increases in Phase III. Most of the medicines that passed phase II clinical trials generally fail in Phase III due to the side effects of therapeutic effectiveness.

The growing R&D investments along with the rapid technological advancements are further anticipated to drive the market growth. Alpha Laboratories designs, manufactures and assembles kits such as SpeciSafe packs, 95kPa pouchs, absorbents, Pastette, and others. These new products enable the market players to offer highly competitive pricing along with faster bespoke solutions where required. Additionally, Q2 Solutions offerings can help in Covid-19 clinical trial, as they offer innovative & technologically advanced solutions such as SARS-CoV-2 virus & antibody detection, SARS-CoV-2 viral genome analysis, immunologic profiling of humans, and vaccine neutralization testing. Thus, these innovative introductions may further support the industry demand across the globe.

Market participants such as Alpha Laboratories, Brooks Life Science, Almac Group, Cerba research, Charles River Laboratories, Clinigen, LabConnect, Labcorp Drug Development, Marken a UPS company, Patheon, Precision Medicine Group, Q2 Solutions.

Various industry players are launching new products into the global clinical trial kit industry in order to expand. For instance, In April 2021, Parexel partnered with Veeva Systems in order to improve their medical test delivery and to enhance Veeva's cloud technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources

4. Clinical Trial Kits Market Insights

4.1. Clinical Trial Kits Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Clinical Trial Kits Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Clinical Trial Kits Industry trends

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Service

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits, by Service, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Kitting Solutions

5.3.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Kitting Solutions, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Drug Kits

5.3.2.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Drug Kits, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Sample Collection kits

5.3.3.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Sample Collection Kits, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Logistics

5.4.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Logistics, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Transportation, Warehousing & Storage

5.4.2.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Transportation, Warehousing & Storage, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Others

5.4.3.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Phase

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Phase, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Phase I

6.3.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Phase I, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Phase II

6.4.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Phase II, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. Phase III

6.5.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Phase III, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6. Phase IV

6.6.1. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Phase IV, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7. Global Clinical Trial Kits Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Almac Group

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Development

9.2. Alpha Laboratories

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Development

9.3. Brooks Life Science

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Development

9.4. Cerba Research

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Development

9.5. Charles River Laboratories

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Development

9.6. Clinigen

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Development

9.7. LabConnect

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Development

9.8. Labcorp Drug Development

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Development

9.9. Marken (UPS company)

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Development

9.10. Patheon

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Development

9.11. Precision Medicine Group

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Recent Development

9.12. Q2 Solutions

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9n2o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets