I-65 in Robertson Co. Narrowed to One Lane for Widening Construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Interstate 65 in Robertson County will be narrowed to one lane as crews shift traffic from phase one to phase two of the Jones Bros widening project.

The traffic shift will take place Thursday, September 14, and Friday, September 15, from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. It will stretch from mile marker 110.6 to mile marker 112.4 in both directions and will likely cause delays in the area.

Once traffic has been shifted, the road will return to two lanes of travel.

Crews will also be setting beams at two bridges (Guthrie Road and Cedar Grove Road). Rolling roadblocks will be utilized when swinging the beams.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time, and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

