September 16, 2022 – Texas Continues Streak of Record-Setting Employment, Adds 16,400 Jobs in August

Date: September 16, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

State added 726,900 jobs since August 2021

In August 2022, Texas added a total of 16,400 nonfarm jobs. For the tenth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,530,100. Texas has added a total of 726,900 positions since August 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from July 2022. This marks the first increase in the unemployment rate since April 2020.

“Private industry jobs are up more than six percent from this time last year, and Texas employers continue to expand their workforces,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC will continue to support both employers and job seekers with programs aimed at training Texans for high-wage, high-demand careers.”

Professional and Business Services led private industry job growth in August with 5,200 positions added, followed by Education and Health Services, which grew by 3,800 jobs. Financial Activities added 2,800 jobs. Also of note, Government gained 8,100 jobs over the month.

“With more than 700,000 jobs added in the past year, opportunities for Texans to succeed continue to grow,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “From registered apprenticeship to skills development programs, TWC remains committed to offering pathways to meaningful employment for every Texan in the job market.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded August’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.0 percent each, followed by Midland at 3.3 percent, then Abilene, College Station-Bryan, Lubbock and San Angelo each at 3.5 percent.

“Texas employers continue to drive the unprecedented job growth in the Lone Star State, and TWC is here to help employers both connect with untapped talent and build talent pipelines through internship and apprenticeship initiatives,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, my office is committed to providing resources and assistance through our Texas Employer Hotline at 1-800-832-9394. Working together, we’ll keep Texas the best place in the nation to do business.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for September is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) August 2022 July 2022 August 2021 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 164,971.0 158,714.0 6,256.0 3.8 165,321.0 159,067.0 6,255.0 3.8 161,788.0 153,232.0 8,556.0 5.3 Texas 14,541.5 13,934.4 607.1 4.2 14,603.8 13,971.3 632.4 4.3 14,237.9 13,456.6 781.3 5.5 Abilene 79.2 76.4 2.8 3.5 79.5 76.6 2.9 3.6 78.4 75.0 3.4 4.3 Amarillo 133.3 129.3 4.0 3.0 133.7 129.5 4.2 3.1 133.2 128.2 5.0 3.7 Austin-Round Rock 1,350.7 1,310.3 40.4 3.0 1,357.1 1,315.3 41.8 3.1 1,314.9 1,264.4 50.5 3.8 Beaumont-Port Arthur 165.7 154.0 11.7 7.1 166.0 153.8 12.2 7.4 165.2 149.6 15.6 9.5 Brownsville-Harlingen 175.5 164.2 11.3 6.4 175.9 163.9 12.0 6.8 174.9 161.2 13.7 7.9 College Station-Bryan 133.8 129.2 4.6 3.5 135.7 130.9 4.8 3.5 133.7 128.1 5.6 4.2 Corpus Christi 201.6 190.4 11.1 5.5 203.6 192.0 11.6 5.7 202.1 187.9 14.2 7.0 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,255.7 4,100.0 155.7 3.7 4,268.8 4,107.4 161.4 3.8 4,104.5 3,905.2 199.3 4.9 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,892.8 2,788.3 104.5 3.6 2,902.2 2,793.9 108.3 3.7 2,781.1 2,648.0 133.1 4.8 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,362.9 1,311.7 51.2 3.8 1,366.6 1,313.5 53.1 3.9 1,323.4 1,257.2 66.1 5.0 El Paso 363.4 346.6 16.8 4.6 364.5 347.1 17.4 4.8 365.5 343.9 21.7 5.9 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,519.9 3,356.8 163.1 4.6 3,525.0 3,355.9 169.1 4.8 3,431.1 3,215.3 215.7 6.3 Killeen-Temple 182.0 173.7 8.3 4.6 182.4 173.7 8.7 4.8 180.7 170.6 10.1 5.6 Laredo 117.5 112.7 4.9 4.2 117.8 112.5 5.3 4.5 116.8 110.0 6.9 5.9 Longview 96.6 92.1 4.5 4.7 97.1 92.5 4.7 4.8 96.1 90.3 5.8 6.1 Lubbock 167.2 161.4 5.8 3.5 168.6 162.3 6.4 3.8 164.4 157.1 7.3 4.4 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 367.8 339.5 28.2 7.7 370.3 340.8 29.5 8.0 365.5 332.2 33.3 9.1 Midland 103.7 100.2 3.5 3.3 103.6 100.0 3.7 3.5 102.8 97.5 5.4 5.2 Odessa 80.4 76.4 3.9 4.9 80.9 76.8 4.1 5.1 80.2 74.1 6.1 7.6 San Angelo 54.4 52.5 1.9 3.5 54.8 52.8 2.0 3.6 54.4 51.9 2.5 4.7 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,228.2 1,181.0 47.1 3.8 1,234.4 1,185.3 49.1 4.0 1,209.6 1,148.7 60.9 5.0 Sherman-Denison 67.1 64.7 2.4 3.6 67.3 64.8 2.5 3.7 65.8 63.0 2.9 4.4 Texarkana 63.8 60.9 2.9 4.5 64.4 61.3 3.1 4.8 63.1 59.8 3.3 5.2 Tyler 110.6 106.3 4.2 3.8 110.7 106.3 4.4 4.0 110.2 104.8 5.5 5.0 Victoria 43.3 41.3 2.0 4.6 43.5 41.4 2.1 4.8 43.5 40.9 2.7 6.1 Waco 132.0 127.1 4.9 3.7 132.7 127.5 5.2 3.9 129.7 123.5 6.2 4.8 Wichita Falls 64.1 61.6 2.5 4.0 64.6 61.9 2.7 4.1 64.0 60.8 3.1 4.9

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Aug 2022* Jul 2022 Aug 2021 Jul '22 to Aug '22 Aug '21 to Aug '22 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,530,100 13,513,700 12,803,200 16,400 0.1 726,900 5.7 Total Private 11,534,600 11,526,300 10,818,300 8,300 0.1 716,300 6.6 Goods Producing 1,932,400 1,929,400 1,793,300 3,000 0.2 139,100 7.8 Mining and Logging 219,000 217,400 180,900 1,600 0.7 38,100 21.1 Construction 785,700 786,200 735,700 -500 -0.1 50,000 6.8 Manufacturing 927,700 925,800 876,700 1,900 0.2 51,000 5.8 Service Providing 11,597,700 11,584,300 11,009,900 13,400 0.1 587,800 5.3 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,700,900 2,704,800 2,582,000 -3,900 -0.1 118,900 4.6 Information 234,200 235,600 210,900 -1,400 -0.6 23,300 11.0 Financial Activities 901,700 898,900 838,500 2,800 0.3 63,200 7.5 Professional and Business Services 2,035,100 2,029,900 1,912,500 5,200 0.3 122,600 6.4 Education and Health Services 1,828,700 1,824,900 1,740,400 3,800 0.2 88,300 5.1 Leisure and Hospitality 1,453,600 1,456,800 1,320,200 -3,200 -0.2 133,400 10.1 Other Services 448,000 446,000 420,500 2,000 0.4 27,500 6.5 Government 1,995,500 1,987,400 1,984,900 8,100 0.4 10,600 0.5

