Samway Launches Website-Building Platform to Give Small Businesses a Competitive Edge
Replace leading SaaS providers with an affordable, all-in-one solutionPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small businesses have a new ally in the ever-growing digital age with the launch of Samway. This website-building service offers all of the features of leading SaaS providers, such as Wix, ClickFunnels, Mailchimp, etc., for a drastically lower price. With an arsenal of tools at their disposal, small businesses can level the playing field against larger corporations with more resources.
In today's digital age, it is more important than ever for small businesses to have a website. A website provides a platform for businesses to showcase their products or services, reach a wider audience and build their brand. Customers can visit the website any time to learn more about the company and what a business has to offer. In addition, a website allows small businesses to stay competitive with larger businesses that also have an online presence. A well-designed website can give small businesses the edge they need to succeed in today's market.
As a company's virtual storefront, a website makes getting the message out about what the company offers much easier. Samway allows businesses to take full advantage through customizable sites with a wide selection of powerful tools, including a lighting-fast drag-and-drop builder. Users have everything they need to reach their goals quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively. Samway's easy-to-use tools make it simple to add content, photos, videos and more. Plus, responsive design ensures that the site will look great on all devices.
Samway provides an easy way for website owners to generate leads with a quality sales funnel. With Samway, website owners have professional tools at their disposal and can create effective sales funnels quickly and easily. The Samway sales journey takes customers through the entire step-by-step sales process, saving thousands of dollars on expensive software.
The platform is equipped with built-in CRM and email marketing solutions to make customer management a breeze. With everything conveniently located in one place, business owners have more time to focus on other tasks to keep their business running smoothly. The email marketing tool quickly crafts engaging messages to send to customers, while the CRM solution helps keep track of important customer information.
Samway provides everything users need to create, sell and promote products or courses online. The easy-to-use platform simplifies building opt-in forms and lead capture pages to grow an email list quickly. And eCommerce features make it easy to sell physical products, services, subscriptions, courses or digital products. The built-in funnel builder helps promote events, sales promotions or offers with ease.
Content marketing focuses on creating and distributing valuable, relevant and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience – and, ultimately, to drive profitable customer action. When it comes to starting a blog, Samway makes it simple and straightforward. Regularly publishing blog posts can attract new leads, build trust and credibility with an audience, and boost search engine ranking. Plus, it's a great way to showcase industry expertise and generate leads for the business.
Samson Judd, the founder and CEO of Samway, is a computer science student at Haverford College. His company’s website-building platform is both affordable and transparent. Judd started his first business, a computer repair service, out of his bedroom when he was just a teenager. He quickly realized how expensive it was to have a web presence, and he decided that he wanted to help make the process more affordable for everyone. Samway is the result of his dedication to making technology more accessible to the general population. Samway is changing how people build websites with its simple interface and transparent pricing.
"A lot of the website builders out there overcharge for services that they could be providing to people for a much lower price. They claim to be affordable, but their pricing is not transparent and users end up having to buy a ton of extras just to make their site functional," Judd said. "My goal is to help make building a website a more affordable and streamlined process for everyone."
For more information and to get started for free, visit samwaysites.com.
###
Samson Judd
Samway
sjudd@samwaysites.com