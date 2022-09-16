Air Purifier Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 20.3 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 10.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The main factors driving the growth of the Global Air Purifiers Market are growing air pollution and carbon emission, increasing awareness in personal hygiene and health, growing population, rising disposable income and rapid industrialization and urbanization.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Air Purifier Market ” By Product (HEPA, Activated Carbon, UV Technology, Ion and Ozone Generator, and Others), By Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial), and By Geography.

The Air Purifier Market size was valued at USD 9.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Report Scope

Global Air Purifier Market Overview

The speedy growth of population and urbanization taking place all across the world has resulted in increased population and emission of toxic gasses and volatile matters in the air. The growing level of CO2 across some of the developing countries like India, Mexico, China, etc. is very high, the major reason for this is the high population and rapid urbanization combined with low restriction and monitoring on pollution rules and regulations. Especially in the Asia-Pacific the movement of population from rural to urban areas is growing which will propel this phenomenon even more.

Due to urbanization, the number of vehicles on road has also doubled, which gives out a significant amount of toxic gasses. Old home appliances like Air conditioners and Refrigerators are major emitters of CFCs. Currently, due to Covid -19, Pandemic people are becoming more aware and conscious about their health and indoor pollution, and due to the release of new types of air purifiers that provide anti-bacterial and anti-viral filters, their demand has grown. These are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Air Purifiers Market.

Key Developments

In September 2020, the Make-in-India air purifier brand ‘Air OK’ was released. This company brought a new indigenous technology known as “EGAPA Comprehensive” for clean air. Air OK is the only native air purifier company that has its own R&D in India and all manufacturing is also done in India, working in sync with the Make in India policy.

In January 2020, AIIMS and IIT, in India, came up with a car air purifier called Airlines Car Air Sanitizer. This car purifier is capable to purify the air inside a vehicle in under two minutes. These air purifiers meet the World Health Organization standards and use Active Molecular Technology, the developers claim this technology is a state of the art that doesn’t require any external energy source and saves car batteries.

Key Players

The “Global Air Purifier Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

Daikin

Coway

YADU

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Midea

Blueair

Samsung

Austin

Beiangtech

Lexy

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Air Purifier Market into Technology, Application, and Geography.

Air Purifier Market, by Technology HEPA Activated Carbon UV Technology Ion and Ozone Generator Other







Air Purifier Market, by Application Residential Industrial Commercial







Air Purifier Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



