Beard Grooming Market Size is Likely to Increase At a Significantly High CAGR During Forecast Period 2026

According to a new report, The global beard grooming market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

The beard grooming companies have been strategizing on extending its product offerings that cater to specific requirements of target customers. ” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Beard Grooming Market by Product Type, End Use and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global beard grooming market size was valued at $24.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $43.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly 30.2% share of the beard grooming market.

Rise in number of beauty-conscious customers among the male population, surge in disposable income, and extended product offerings by major manufacturers have boosted the growth of the global beard grooming market. However, high marginal price of product and false claims by product manufacturers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for organic cosmetic products and rise in social media marketing would create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Beard growing has been at the height of fashion with majority of the male population sporting different types of beard styles that is turning out to be much more attractive and trendier. However, beard growing requires maintenance, which is possible only through the application of right type of beard grooming products. This fosters the demand for different bread grooming products such as beard trimmer, beard oil, shampoo, gels, moisturizer, softener, and other such.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for different types of natural and organic products. Customers seek products that are derived from natural ingredient no matter when it comes to cosmetic or food products. Taking this consumer buying perception into consideration, manufacturers consider using natural ingredient in their existing products. For instance, Maple Holistics promotes its beard oil products Assuage claiming to be processed with several key natural ingredients such as grapeseed oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, citrus limonum oil, sunflower oil among others.

Based on product type, the market is divided into beard oil, beard shampoo, shaving cream, trimmers, shaving gel, waxes, and others. The waxes segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The shaving cream segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to one-fourth of the total revenue.

On the basis of end users, the market is categorized into personal and commercial. The commercial segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. However, the personal segment dominated in 2018, accounting for four-fifths of the market.

The global beard grooming market is analyzed across various regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2018, accounting for one-third of the market.

Key players operating in beard grooming industry include Viking Beard Stuff, Robin Hood Beard Company Ltd., Beardbrand, The Bearded Man Company Limited, Wahl Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic, The Brighten Beard Company, Zeus among others.

Key Finding of The Beard Grooming Market:

○ In 2018, by product type, the shaving cream segment accounted for higher value beard grooming market share.

○ In 2018, by end user, the personal segment accounted for 80.0% share of the beard grooming market analysis.

○ In 2018, by region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% throughout the beard grooming market forecast period.

