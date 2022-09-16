Band Tribal Trip Proudly Joins The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, A Unique Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
Through our collaboration with the The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, we learned that global recognition of our need to save the ocean is the only way we can save the Earth.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a touching video, artist Tribal Trip explains why they joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
— Tribal Trip for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Tribal Trip is a China-based electronic band with founding member, PETR, hailing from Russia. The band combines the Morin Khuur—the Mongolian horse fiddle—with singing, blowpipes and percussion music, while mixing electric, funk and reggae with other music styles. In 2013, the band began touring through China’s major cultural cities, and after nearly a hundred performances, the band found itself beloved on the world stage. Today, their music is global yet remains true to the local elements of Yunnan ethnic groups.
The band released “Ocean Trip,” in 2021 with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
Tribal Trip spoke with The Outlaw Ocean Project, sharing insight into their creative process and the inspiration they drew from Urbina’s 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean.
“When we record our current understanding and experience of life, we turn our vocals into musical instruments that make notes. This music sings freely of love for mankind, peace, protection of the ocean, life, and protection of Mother Earth,” they said.
Tribal Trip added that their objective was to grow and spread compassion through this influential project.
“Our biggest inspiration is the belief that life originates from water and that we must jointly protect the oceans and other water resources. Our goal is not to have any disputes or judgments on any political agendas,” they explained. “Instead, we hope to appeal to the need for consensus in a world community with a shared future.”
“Ocean Trip” by Tribal Trip is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Media Team
Synesthesia Media
media@theoutlawocean.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Behind The Music: Tribal Trip | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina