Pant Type Adult Diaper Market Key Player International Investment Analysis & Business Overview – Global Forecast to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Allied Market Research, The pant type adult diaper market size was valued at $5.58 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Continual product innovation and development that meets the various demands and expectations of the target customer is one of the important drivers influencing the market for pant-style adult diapers, according to the observations of CXOs of top firms. As a result, producers have developed a variety of fabric materials with higher absorbency levels and, more crucially, comfort levels that allow consumers to wear them for longer periods of time. Some of the major producers of adult diapers are currently planning to develop wearable sensor adult diapers that might detect the degree of moisture and inform the user as wearable technology becomes more prevalent in other consumer sectors.

The CXOs continued by stating that the increase in internet penetration in the world's major cities has given manufacturers the opportunity to launch several important online marketing campaigns because online platforms are the simplest ways to educate target customers about the features and specifications of adult diaper products.

The digitalization trend has emerged in a number of consumer goods sectors. The geriatric and incontinence care industries have now been impacted by the digital revolution. Throughout the forecast period, the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to expand into incontinence care, including digitally enabled decision support tools as well as other care recommendations. As an illustration, the technology startup Simavita created wearable adult diapers under the moniker SMARTZ. The gadget helps deliver a range of features and data related to health and welfare, including wetness, ambient temperature, pressure sore therapy, falls, and other functions. Additionally, it features sensors that track movement, temperature, and other information to provide trigger warnings and wellness statistics.

The use of sensor technology in healthcare and hygiene goods is becoming more and more widespread. Therefore, it is anticipated that the development of sensor wearable incontinence products and a rise in customer preference for wearing sensor diapers would create lucrative prospects for the growth of the global adult diapers market in the years to come.

The global pant type adult diaper market is segmented into type, material, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into reusable and disposable. Depending on material, it is segregated into cotton, non-woven fabric, and fluffy pulp. By end user, it is categorized into women, men, and unisex. As per distribution channel, it is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, drug stores & pharmacies, online channels, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Principal results of the study

The disposable segment is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR of 7.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, according to pant type adult diaper market trends.

From 2021 to 2031, the fluffy pulp category is anticipated to rule the market, depending on the material.

The research of the pant type adult diaper market by end user indicates that women will have the highest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among distribution channels, the hypermarkets/supermarkets sector is anticipated to experience strong CAGR growth over the course of the projected period for the pant type adult diaper market.

In terms of revenue, the United States led the world for the pant-style adult diaper market in 2021.

The players operating in the global pant type adult diaper have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their pant type adult diaper market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Daio Paper Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprise, Inc., Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Ontex BV, The Proctor & Gamble Company, and Unicharm Corporation.

