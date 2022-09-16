Moxie and Organic Remedies MO Begin Cannabis Production in Missouri After Signing Strategic Alliance Agreement

Moxie’s Expansion and Agreement Will Bring High-Quality Cannabis Medical Products to Emerging Markets

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Moxie ™(MXY Holdings, Inc "Moxie"), the first licensed cannabis company in California and a leading multi-state cannabis operator, product manufacturer, and producer of the Moxie brand, announced that the company has entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Organic Remedies MO, Inc ("ORMO") to produce and distribute Moxie's award-winning cannabis products to medicinal cannabis patients in the State of Missouri.



The agreement expands access to cannabis medicines throughout Missouri and continues Moxie’s record of establishing productive partnerships across the United States. The company will work with and advise ORMO as they use their local expertise to produce cannabis medicines and expand access to treatments for Missouri residents across the state.

"Our alliance with ORMO marks the next chapter of Moxie's mission to provide Missouri residents with access to the highest quality medicinal cannabis products, as we continue to work towards making medicinal cannabis accessible to patients across the United States,” said Jordan Lams, CEO and founder of Moxie. "Our agreement will bring the full suite of Moxie products to Missouri patients, and we’re confident that we’ll continue to set the standard for product quality, consistency, and patient care. Teaming up with the best-in-class operators of both cultivation, manufacturing, and retail at ORMO will swiftly provide patients with the same quality and assortment of Moxie products that customers in California have access to, which have come to be trusted and loved by cannabis consumers nationwide."

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Moxie,” commented Mark Toigo, CEO of ORMO. “With Moxie’s determination to provide clean, socially conscious, and masterfully curated cannabis, partnered with our own commitment to unlocking the untapped potential of medical cannabis therapies, our patients in Missouri will have access to an incredible product in Moxie MO.”

Missouri's medical cannabis marketplace is estimated by MJBizDaily Factbook to be worth between $375M-$450M in 2022 and as much as $600M in 2023. Legal Missouri 2022 recently submitted 400,000 signatures for a legalization initiative, putting their recreational adult-use marijuana initiative before voters on the November 2022 ballot. If passed, the initiative constitutional amendment would allow for the use and possession of marijuana for adults 21 and older and sales to commence in early 2023.

About MOXIE™

Moxie has developed award-winning brands and a loyal customer base by producing high-quality and consistent cannabis concentrates and related products across multiple markets, including California, Utah, Pennsylvania, and now Missouri. By using pharmaceutical grade technology and strict safety standards in their cultivation facilities and with a library consisting of hundreds of strains, Moxie provides customers with high-quality recreational and medical cannabis products.

Moxie is recognized by its peers in cannabis, with over 100 industry awards over the years, including Brand of the Year at the 2018 California Cannabis Association Awards. Jordan Lams was named 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis by High Times two years in a row, Top 100 Cannabis Leaders 2018 by Entrepreneur Magazine and is a member of the Los Angeles Forbes Business Council.

About Organic Remedies MO, Inc.

Organic Remedies is a leading cultivator and producer of medical cannabis licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, composed of business leaders and healthcare experts deeply committed to patient quality of life, job creation, and social impact on the communities it serves. Organic Remedies also produces medical cannabis under the brand names of Mo’Dank, Salad, and Eden's Tree. Rooted in community and social good, our goal is to consistently produce medical cannabis products at its facility in Chaffee that exceeds the state’s, community’s, employees’, and patients' expectations.

More information about ORMO can be found here .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Max Broburg

NisonCo PR

max@nisonco.com

206-291-6380