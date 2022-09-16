Flourish Crypto Wins WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cryptocurrency

Award Recognizes Innovation in Technology for RIAs and Wealth Managers

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform which provides innovative access to financial products that help RIAs secure their clients’ financial futures, today announced that Flourish Crypto, a turnkey cryptocurrency investing solution built for registered investment advisers (RIAs) and their clients, won WealthMangement.com’s annual industry award, “The Wealthies” for Best Cryptocurrency Provider.



In addition to recognition as the leading cryptocurrency provider, Flourish Crypto was also recognized as a finalist for the Most Innovative New Applications category.



“We are honored by this validation of Flourish Crypto,” said Ben Cruikshank, President of Flourish. “As tens of millions of Americans began investing in crypto, financial advisors were left on the sidelines. Bringing a new product to market takes a tremendous amount of work and dedication; we’re thrilled to be able to fill such an important gap in the market, helping advisors better meet the needs of their clients.”



Over 440 RIAs managing over $1.4 trillion in combined assets leverage the Flourish Platform, which includes Flourish Cash, its cash management offering, and Flourish Crypto. Flourish offers advisors the ability to feature their branding, gain visibility into balances, statements, and 1099s, as well as access client-friendly materials, robust and customizable compliance resources, white-glove support, and more.



The Wealthies honor individuals, organizations, and companies providing significant support to financial advisors. Specific to technology providers, the award program highlights initiatives designed to help financial advisors build better practices and more effectively serve their clients. This year’s program attracted more than 1,000 entries across 350 companies and was emphasized as the most competitive year for the program. Finalists and winners are assessed and determined by a panel of independent judges.



Flourish Crypto is offered through Flourish Digital Assets and Paxos Trust Company, a NYDFS trust company and qualified custodian. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).



Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform is used by more than 440 wealth management firms representing more than $1.4 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by MassMutual. For more information, visit www.flourish.com.



WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.



Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. Informa create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Informa products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.



This press release may contain forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied.



Flourish is an online platform through which investors can access financial services and products. The services and products offered through Flourish are provided by different entities and are subject to different terms, investor protections and risks. Flourish Cash is offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Flourish Crypto is offered by Paxos Trust Company, LLC (Paxos), a New York limited purpose trust company regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services that provides cryptocurrency custody and execution services for the Flourish Crypto accounts, and Flourish Digital Assets LLC (Flourish Digital Assets), which is registered in New York as a commodity broker-dealer and provides website and other technology services and support for Flourish Crypto accounts. Flourish Financial LLC and Flourish Digital Assets LLC are affiliates, but are not affiliates of Paxos. Please review the Legal section of our website, and the disclosures provided with each Flourish service or product, for further information regarding each service and product. If you were introduced or invited to Flourish by a third-party investment adviser or other third party, whose name or logo may be shown above, please be aware that, unless otherwise disclosed to you, they are not affiliated with any Flourish entity. The role of the investment adviser or other firm that invited you to Flourish may vary between different Flourish services and products, as further described in the terms for each service or product. © 2022 Flourish. All rights reserved.





