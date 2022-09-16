Night Crack Sealing Planned in City of Hermitage, Mercer County

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be conducting nighttime crack sealing operations next week along Route 62 in the City of Hermitage, Mercer County.



Work is expected to begin on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM.

Motorists should remain alert at all times and follow all warning and advisory signage.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

