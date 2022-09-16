Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,264 in the last 365 days.

​Night Line Painting Planned in Northwest Region

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, will be doing nighttime line painting operations during the week of September 19.

Line painting, which is scheduled between 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM weather permitting, is expected to happen on various roadways throughout the City of Erie next week.

Another line painting crew will be working daytime hours between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM throughout northern Erie County.

Motorists who encounter a line-painting operation should follow these guidelines:

  • Stay back at least 500 feet from the equipment.

  • Don't drive on wet paint lines.

  • Don't pass the trucks in a paint train.

  • Be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.

    Weather conditions often effect how quickly line paint will dry. Under ideal temperatures and humidity, the average time for the paint to be no track is 90 to 120 seconds. During the early spring and late fall, it can take several more minutes for the paint to completely dry.

Drivers are responsible to operate their vehicles within the roadway lines and follow all warning and advisory signage. Additional information on the statewide line painting effort is available on PennDOT's website, www.penndot.pa.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

# # #

 


You just read:

​Night Line Painting Planned in Northwest Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.