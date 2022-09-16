​Night Line Painting Planned in Northwest Region

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, will be doing nighttime line painting operations during the week of September 19.

Line painting, which is scheduled between 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM weather permitting, is expected to happen on various roadways throughout the City of Erie next week.

Another line painting crew will be working daytime hours between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM throughout northern Erie County.

Motorists who encounter a line-painting operation should follow these guidelines:

Stay back at least 500 feet from the equipment.

Don't drive on wet paint lines.

Don't pass the trucks in a paint train.

Be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass. Weather conditions often effect how quickly line paint will dry. Under ideal temperatures and humidity, the average time for the paint to be no track is 90 to 120 seconds. During the early spring and late fall, it can take several more minutes for the paint to completely dry.

Drivers are responsible to operate their vehicles within the roadway lines and follow all warning and advisory signage. Additional information on the statewide line painting effort is available on PennDOT's website, www.penndot.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

