Food Ingredients Sterilization Market Will Reach Nearly USD 522.2 Million By 2028 at 3.9% CAGR: Reports and Data

Increasing awareness about the harm of preservatives and benefit of sterilization on food ingredients is driving market revenue growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food ingredients sterilization market is expected to reach a market size of USD 522.2 Million by 2028 and register a significant CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Food ingredients sterilization market is witnessing an increase in growth due to rise in sterilization and pasteurization of dry food ingredients to comply with various product safety standards. Sterilization of food ingredients plays a crucial role in preserving food for an extended period of time and kill microorganisms to rid moisture from the ingredients.

Rising concern about health and food safety coupled with implementation of stringent regulations to comply before sale of food can go through is fueling market revenue growth. Stringent regulations regarding food ingredient sterilization and use of sterilization equipment is driving growth of the market. Advancement in sterilization technology along with development of new efficient products is fueling market growth. Sterilized food increases shelf-life of food ingredients. Surge in demand for meat, poultry, herbs, spices, pulses, and cereals, among others is propelling the growth of the market.

Technological upgradation of food ingredients sterilization has made the sterilization process easier and reduced overall cost. Use of better equipment with low consumption of water resources and energy have reduced wastage. However, lack of skilled personnel to carry out the procedure is hampering market revenue growth.

Further key findings in the report suggest

• In August 2020, Faraday Ozone launched ozone-based food detoxifier, Ozodip. The product uses ozone to remove all type of viruses, bacteria, and microorganisms from the surface of fish, meat, vegetables, fruits, cereals, and other products. It is also used to remove high concentration of residual chemicals and pesticides.

• Meat & poultry products are sterilized to remove micro-organisms and increase shelf-life. Surge in the number of meat & poultry consumers is also driving the demand for sterilized products. Meat & poultry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as there is consistent increase in conumsption of the product globally. Global consumption of meat increased by 58% in 2018 over 20 years.

• Radiation of food is achieved through application of gamma rays, electron beams, or X-rays. Ionizing radiation extends shelf life and improves quality and safety of foods. International and national organizations have concluded irradiated food as safe for consumption. Consumers are starting to appreciate the benefits of irradiated food thus driving growth of radiation segment.

• Food & Beverage industry is growing rapidly and incorporation of latest technologies is propelling growth of the industry. Rise in demand for safer packaged food products and use of sterilization to ensure elimination of bacteria and microbes is driving the growth of the food & beverage segment.

• Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, industrialization and investment in infrastructure development of food & beverage plants by foreign investors. With boom in food & beverage industries, the food ingredient sterilization market is also growing. Moreover, increasing concern about health especially after consuming infected food is creating a demand for sterilized food products.

• Key participants in the market include Balchem Corporation, Sterigenics International LLC, Napasol AG, Croll Reynolds, Cosmed Group, Namah Steam Sterilization, Safe Spice, Wenda Ingredients, ATTEC Food Technology, and Global Sterilization and Fumigation.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global food ingredients sterilization market on the basis of ingredient, sterilization method, end-use, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Meat & Poultry

• Spice, Herbs and Seasonings

• Dried Fruits and Vegetables

• Dairy Ingredients

• Seafood

• Tea Blends

• Cereals and Pulses

• Nuts

Sterilization Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Radiation

• Heat

• Moisture

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Food & Beverage Industries

• Agricultural Industries

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

