Infopro Learning wins a total of 24 Awards at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2022
Infopro Learning has received a total of 24 awards out of 26 submissions at the 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Awards.NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning is proud to announce its resounding success at the 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Awards. One of the most prominent award-winning companies of the year, Infopro Learning, has received a total of 24 awards out of 26 submissions, with a winning tally of 17 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze. The organization received recognitions in more than 15 categories, including Learning and Development, Sales Performance, and Leadership and Development.
Andrea Turner, SVP Global Operations, Infopro Learning said, “We are honored and humbled to have been recognized with 24 Brandon Hall Awards, 17 being Gold. This is a true testament to our teams living up to our 3 brand promises, delivering measurable performance impact, creating meaningful learning experiences, and driving sustainable efficiency. I want to personally thank our clients for the amazing opportunities and your partnership, as well as my awe-inspiring execution teams. This goes to show we are living up to our mission to not just transform people but to transform BUSINESS! Finally, I also want to express my gratitude to the Brandon Hall awards committee for providing us with a platform to present our work and for honoring innovative and transformational work.”
Infopro Learning’s portfolio of award-winning solutions demonstrates its proficiency in serving a wide range of client needs across numerous business sectors and industries. Infopro Learning's contribution has been recognized across various industries, including healthcare, banking, non-profit, and IT. The company has delivered measurable performance benefits in addition to operational excellence.
“Our award winners demonstrated the vision, agility and innovation needed to excel in the unchartered hybrid work environment,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “We added and revised awards categories to ensure that we not only validate best HCM practices, but also solicit and recognize next practices that set a high bar for everyone.”
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation and training outsourcing company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
About Brandon Hall Group Inc.
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally, delivering nearly 30 years of world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is both practical and efficient.
Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)
