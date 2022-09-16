Season 3 of Award-Winning Interactive Series The Mic: Africa Premieres this Sunday
The top talent competition on the Continent reaches new heights with MTN
The Mic: Africa harnesses the power of artistry and technology to uplift a new generation of creative voices at tbtm.app,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa’s top talent competition - five-time Telly Award-winning The Mic: Africa – launches Season 3 on Sunday September 18th.
— Ghana-born TBTM Studios Founder & CEO, Derrick N. Ashong, “DNA,”
Ghana-born TBTM Studios Founder & CEO, Derrick N. Ashong, “DNA,” and his team have built a Digital Media platform, TBTM, that powered the launch of the interactive TV format born in Africa for export around the world. The music competition and docu-series connects African music, arts and culture with a new generation of fans worldwide.
“The Mic: Africa harnesses the power of artistry and technology to uplift a new generation of creative voices at tbtm.app,” said Ashong. “We are proud that MTN, the pan-African mobile operator is partnering us. Their question, ‘What are we doing today, Africa?’ aligns with our own call to action to African youth.”
“Africa’s youth are at the core of our progress as a continent. MTN’s brand refresh centres on them as they hold the future in their hands. Our partnership with The Mic: Africa highlights how the youth are using the power of their voice to impact positive change from community to country and ultimately across the continent,” said Bernice Samuels, MTN Group Executive for Marketing.
The Mic: Africa embarks on its third season, highlighting creatives across 10 African countries. Tune in this Sunday, September 18th at 4:00pm GMT at tbtm.app, and at 4:30pm GMT on Pulse on Premium Free TV, and in the Premium Free channel in MTN’s ayoba video platform (which will also air exclusive short-form content from The Mic: Africa).
“We are also happy to be broadcasting to 20+ countries across the continent on Pulse at Premium Free TV,” said Ashong.
This year, for the first time 8 of 10 local filmmakers in competing countries is a woman, highlighting the incredible depth of talent among African women in the Creative Industries.
AMP Global Technologies, the parent company of TBTM Studios, received investment from MaC Venture Capital earlier this year to grow the TBTM blockchain-based video platform that rewards fans for engaging with and promoting new content.
Tune in Sundays to The Mic: Africa Season 3 at 4pm GMT at tbtm.app and 4:30pm GMT on Pulse on Premium Free TV & the Premium Free Channel in the ayoba app.
THE MIC: AFRICA SEASON 3 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Airs 4pm GMT on Sundays at tbtm.app and 4:30pm on Pulse on Premium Free TV & the Premium Free Channel in the ayoba app
(check local listings for other channels and times)
● EPISODE 1 – COUNTRY SEMIFINAL – SEPT 18
○ Ethiopia
○ Ghana
○ Voting – SEPT 18 - 21
● EPISODE 2 – COUNTRY SEMIFINAL – SEPT 25
○ Kenya
○ Tanzania
○ Voting – SEPT 25-28
● EPISODE 3 – COUNTRY SEMIFINAL – OCT 2
○ Cote d’Ivoire
○ Rwanda
○ Voting – OCT 2-5
● EPISODE 4 – COUNTRY SEMIFINAL – OCT 9
○ Morocco
○ Senegal
○ Voting – OCT 9-12
● EPISODE 5 – COUNTRY SEMIFINAL – OCT 16
○ South Africa
○ Nigeria
○ Voting – OCT 16-19
● EPISODE 6 – ROAD TO THE FINALE – OCT 23
○ Voting – OCT 23-26
● EPISODE 7 – FINALE – OCT 30
About TBTM Studios
TBTM Studios has built the world’s first blockchain-based video entertainment platform at www.tbtm.app, which rewards creators and fans for building movements around great content. Their flagship program, the interactive talent competition and docu-series, “The Mic: Africa,” has earned 5 Telly Awards (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze), opposite Netflix, HBO and Disney+, a Murex D’Or Award, and a Monaco Streaming Award, as well as 1 Billion media impressions worldwide, and 5 Times Square billboards in New York City. TBTM Studios has just opened its Dubai office, adding to its presence in Hollywood, Buenos Aires, and Mauritius, East Africa.
About the MTN Group
Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code ‘MTN’. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.
About PremiumFree
PremiumFree is a free-to-air satellite television bouquet. PremiumFree channels can be
accessed through free to air decoders via satellite or the PremiumFree app. PremiumFree is rapidly being recognised as Africa’s leading free multichannel TV service, bringing millions of African households the best free TV bouquet in their market via satellite. By bringing so many pay TV quality channels across themes suitable for the whole family PremiumFree is a revolution in the TV market with its bold new message: Why pay? Just watch!
About ayoba
Since its launch in May 2019, ayoba has reached millions of users, with a current active user base over 10 million monthly active users. It offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, micro-apps and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app. Ayoba is highly localised and tailored for African and Middle East consumer needs, supporting 22 relevant languages. Users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files and voice notes and can also subscribe to channels. Family friendly localised content is available through curated channels aimed at entertaining, educating and empowering communities as well as a range of games. Ayoba is available for Android users on the Google, Transsion, Huawei, Samsung stores as well as the ayoba website (ayoba.me). MTN customers have access to free data in participating territories with an FUP in place.
