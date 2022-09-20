FRAGILE ANGEL a New Exhibition of Artists Toma and IK Stenko – a Creative Mother & Son Tandem

Toma & IK Stenko - Creative Mother & Son Tandem FRAGILE ANGEL a new exhibition of artists Toma & Ik Stenko FRAGILE ANGEL - a new project by Artist Toma & IK Stenko

Italy, Venice, Scoletta Battioro e Tiraoro, Campo San Stae, 1.09 > 30.09, 11 am - 7 pm, Closed on Tuesday

And by came an angel, who had a bright key, And he opened the coﬃns and set them all free; Then down a green plain, leaping, laughing, they run And wash in a river, and shine in the sun.” — William Blake

VENICE, ITALY, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Fragile Angel” is a new project by Artist Toma & IK Stenko and Art Curator Ellen Nash. This project is about Love, our Fragile world, and the Hope that we should have and believe in Angels to make a peace.

Monuments, stories, and projects about the eternal very often are born in Venice. In that kind of project, there is no place for religious, racial, or any other opposition.

That is why every 2 years artists from all over the world gather in Venice for the last a little more than half a century, bring their thoughts, concepts, and feelings, and share them with the whole world. So the artist Toma Stenko and Art Curator Ellen Nash met at the Opening of the 59th Art Biennale in 2022.

Leaving Venice, early in the morning, Toma saw the Statue of the Goddess of Fortune on the Golden Globe… Artist was sure that it is The Angel and it reminds the first vision of English poet, and painter William Blake: "a tree filled with angels, bright angelic wings bespangling every bough like stars." It was the beginning of the Angel’ theme in Blake’ art and the vision of Toma in Venice gave born to the project “Fragile Angel”…

Today, life has proven, that no matter who you are, what race, religion, gender, economic class, and profession you belong to, and no matter where and in which prosperous country in the world you live, we can not be sure that “tomorrow” will come. And the reason is political instability and threats of nuclear war in the world and a new pandemic.

Venice is the place where it is necessary and possible to speak about unification, unity and peace. Venice has often been an example of the unification of East and West, together with Marco Polo and Venetian merchants, Venice opened routes to Asia and the Far East.

Time to drop all “differences” and unite, and only Angels will help us…

Angels have no gender, no race, no religion. Angeles are in Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Yazidism, Zoroastrianism and so on. Angels have appeared in works of art since early Christian art, and they have been a popular subject for Byzantine and European paintings and sculptures.

All angels originate from the human race, and there is not one angel in heaven who first did not live in a material body. The life of angels is that of usefulness, and their functions are so many that they cannot be enumerated. However, each angel will enter a service according to the use that they had performed in their earthly life. Angels are servants of God who come to help people.

The word angel arrives in modern English from Old English Engel and the Old French Angele. Both of these derive from Late Latin angelus, which in turn was borrowed from Late Greek ἄγγελοςλ Angelos (literally "messenger").

“The "Fragile Angel" exhibition is a story about the modern world and its fragility. The world today is akin to a crystal ball, one can admire it while holding it in one's hands, but with only one careless movement it can get shattered into pieces. Today we live at a very difficult time where the fragility of relations is being tested every moment. Worlds that seemed unshakable before are now destroyed. An endless misunderstanding between people, countries, and worlds. We really wanted to remind all that, love, and love only, can change things for the better. Only angels with thier hearts filled with love towards the world, singing to us about the eternal and more importantly – love”, says Toma.

Artists Toma & IK Stenko and Art Curator Ellen Nash with their new project “Fragile Angel” asking people to listen to the Messengers… Forget about differences and remember about common things for all of us - Pure Love.

Toma Stenko (b. 1980)

a Georgian-born artist, film director, and fashion designer who graduated from St Martin’s. Her work is predominately dominated by themes of a romantic, sexual, maternal, forbidden, self, broken and new nature, as she likes the idea that love is a roller-coaster of emotions that we all share. She participated in art exhibitions and fashion weeks in Paris, London, Berlin, and Japan. Worked as an artist for English National Ballet, theatre, and film.

IK (b.2013, the UK)

Since he was just two, IK has been drawing everywhere and anywhere it was possible – on the walls, beer cases, business documents, the white dress of his mum – everywhere where he was allowed to and not. The thing that brought him the most joy was spray-painting himself on the forehead, cheeks, and tummy, and then hugging a refrigerator or a washing machine while still covered in paint. Having gotten a little older, he started painting abstract figures, and spots on the canvas and making up titles for them. Nowadays, he has started to paint the real world – "Geese", "Tulips", "Melons", "Bees". IK is 9 years old, and he continues to fantasize and change the world.