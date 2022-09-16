Rheology Modifiers Market | Asia-Pacific Region Dominates the Industry and will Hold Largest Share Revenue to 2030

Rheology Modifiers Market Growth

Rise in demand for personal care products and surge in application of rheology modifiers drive the growth of the global rheology modifiers market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for personal care products and surge in application of rheology modifiers drive the growth of the global rheology modifiers market. Based on distribution channel, the indirect segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rheology modifiers market was estimated at $7.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $11.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Rheology modifiers market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Rheology modifiers market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Rheology modifiers market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The indirect segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The direct segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Some ruling enterprises in the global Rheology modifiers market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global Rheology modifiers industry include TEIJIN LIMITED, Dow Chemical Company, DSM, Celanese, LyondellBasell, Braskem, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sabic, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and Artek, Inc.

The global rheology modifiers market is analyzed across type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the organic segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The inorganic segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.

