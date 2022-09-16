Ferroglobe Appoints Anis Barodawalla as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal, and a leading silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Anis Barodawalla as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy effective today.



Mr. Barodawalla succeeds Gaurav Mehta in these responsibilities, while other roles previously held by Mr. Mehta are being reassigned to other members of the management team. Mr. Mehta informed the Company of his decision to pursue a new professional opportunity in the United States, and a formal process has been in place over the past several months to ensure a seamless transition in leadership and responsibilities.

Mr. Barodawalla brings to Ferroglobe over 20 years of experience in senior finance and strategy leadership positions across different divisions and geographies at the Dow Chemical Company. Most recently he served as Senior Finance Director for Dow’s $15 billion Packaging & Specialty Plastics division. During his time at Dow, he played a significant role in shaping and driving strategies, which entailed portfolio reviews, long term growth and sustainability initiatives, execution of acquisitions and divestitures, and realignment of product portfolios to achieve financial targets and strategic goals of the company. Mr. Barodawalla holds a PhD in Materials Chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University.

Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “With the turnaround in the Company’s performance, we are now focused on developing a new strategy to drive continued growth and competitiveness with an eye towards value creation. Anis joins us at an opportune time as we are in the midst of developing this new strategy. Building upon his past success in developing and implementing business strategies to drive growth, as well as his expertise in portfolio management to optimize the bottom line, I know Anis will make an impact immediately in many areas. I had the pleasure of working with Anis in the past and am confident that he will be an integral part of the next chapter of our exciting story, as we continue to strengthen and bolster the competitiveness of our Company and execute on value creation initiatives.”

Javier Lopez Madrid, Ferroglobe’s Executive Chairman, commented, “Gaurav has been a key member of this management team since our formation, demonstrating tremendous versatility by assuming a number of different executive management roles the past few years as the Company’s needs and focus have evolved. Most recently he played an important role in both the financing discussions with various stakeholders and operational turnaround in his capacity as Transformation Director. On behalf of the management and Board of Directors, I welcome Anis to the company and thank Gaurav for his dedication and contributions and wish him all the best in his new endeavours.”

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com/.

