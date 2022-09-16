High-Performance Polyethylene Market | Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Healthy Growth Throughout the Forecast, 2030

High-Performance Polyethylene Market Growth

Rise in demand for electric & electronic and textile products and increase need for food and agrochemicals across the globe drive the growth.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for electric & electronic and textile products and increase need for food and agrochemicals across the globe drive the growth of the global high-performance polyethylene market. The market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the demand for high-performance polyethylene for a short period.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global high-performance polyethylene market was pegged at $1.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2030

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The High-performance polyethylene market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the High-performance polyethylene market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the High-performance polyethylene market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The food & beverages segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the textile industry segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global High-performance polyethylene market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global High-performance polyethylene industry include TEIJIN LIMITED, Dow Chemical Company, DSM, Celanese, LyondellBasell, Braskem, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sabic, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and Artek, Inc.

The protective coating segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market. However, the sports equipment segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the High-performance polyethylene market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the High-performance polyethylene market

• Post-sales support and free customization

