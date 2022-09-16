Eye Drops and Lubricants Market is Likely to Increase at a Significantly High CAGR During Forecast Period 2025

Based on type, the eye drops and lubricants market is segmented into antibiotics, hormones, artificial tears, and others.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Eye-Drop and Lubricants Market by Type (Antibiotics, Hormones, Artificial Tears, and Others), and by Application (Eye Diseases [Glaucoma, Conjunctivitis, Refractive Errors, and others], Eye Care, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report offers a detailed analysis of evolving market trends, top investment pockets, key segments, and competitive scenario. As per the report, the global eye-drop and lubricants market garnered $15.5 billion in 2017 and is estimated to hit $22.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as the increase in eye-related diseases, high adoption of digital devices, and increasing geriatric population have fueled the growth of the global eye failure and lubricants market. On the other hand, rising labor and procedural costs and improper vaccination practices have restrained the growth to some extent. However, high technological progress and awareness of the importance of honey have created many opportunities in the sector.

Major Key Players Analyzed In The Report Are -

AKORN CONSUMER HEALTH (THERATEARS),

ALLERGAN PLC.,

JOHNSON & JOHNSON,

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG (ALCON INC.),

PFIZER INC.,

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE, INC.,

SAGER PHARMA KFT.,

ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.,

SIMILASAN CORPORATION USA,

VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (BAUSCH & LOMB INCORPORATED)

The market for eye drops and lubricants is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases worldwide, changing demographic conditions across the globe. , and increased focus on the research and development of drugs for the treatment of eye diseases and disorders. However, the long time required for the approval of tears and lubricants and the risk of side effects are hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, the increase in market participants in emerging economies will provide rewarding opportunities for market participants.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region that can grow rapidly, due to the rapid development of medical infrastructure, rising incidence of eye diseases and increase in government health care plans. However, North America achieved the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, due to the increase in glaucoma, cataracts and other eye diseases.

North America to maintain its top position by 2025

Based on geography, North America held the major market share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-fifth of the total share and is expected to maintain its top position by 2025. The growth has been triggered by high patient population suffering from eye diseases and availability of good healthcare infrastructure in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Key Findings of the Eye Drops And LubricantsMarket -

Based on type, the hormones segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Depending on application, the eye diseases segment held the largest revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global eye drops and lubricants market industry in 2017, accounting more than one-third of the global market in 2017.

LAMEA is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

