Basic Chemicals Market | Indonesia Region Dominating the Industry and Expected to Hold Largest Revenue Share to 2031

Indonesia Basic Chemicals Industry

The energy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in use of inorganic chemicals in fertilizer manufacturing and surge in use of inorganic chemicals in the pharmaceuticals and building & construction sector have boosted the growth of the Indonesia basic chemicals market. The energy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The pandemic negatively affected the GDP in global economies and changed consumer spending patterns across the globe.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia basic chemicals market was pegged at $17.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $35.1 billion by 2030.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Indonesia basic chemicals market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Indonesia basic chemicals market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Indonesia basic chemicals market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The B2B segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global Indonesia basic chemicals market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global Indonesia basic chemicals industry include PT Asahimas Chemical, PT Mega Chemical Pratama, PT Dow Inonesia, Chandra Asri Petrochemical (CAP), BASF SE, PT. Lautan Luas Tbk, PT. Indonesia Acids Industry, Solvay.

The building & construction segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market. However, the energy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

