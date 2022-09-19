Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

C-Reactive Protein Testing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘C-Reactive Protein Testing Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the c-reactive protein testing market size is expected to grow from $3.21 billion in 2021 to $3.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.70%. The global c-reactive protein testing market size is expected to grow to $3.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.63%. The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are expected to propel the growth of the c-reactive protein testing market.

The c-reactive protein testing market consists of sales of c-reactive protein testing kits and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the level of c-reactive protein (CRP) in the blood. CRP is a liver-produced protein released into the bloodstream due to inflammation. When the body is wounded or infected, inflammation is the body's way of protecting the tissues. CRP testing is generally used to diagnose inflammation caused due to an infection.

Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Trends

Technological advancement in measuring devices is a key trend in the c-reactive protein testing market. Major companies operating in the c-reactive protein testing market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation c-reactive testing technologies into their testing methods and advanced solutions that provide benefits such as maximum output and multiple usages.

Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Segments

By Assay Type: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Immunoturbidimetric Assays

By End Use: Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories

By Application: Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cardiovascular Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Cancer, Others

By Geography: The global CRP testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Merck, Abaxis Inc (Zoetis), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Getein Biotech, Horiba, Randox Laboratories, Boditech Med, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Aidian, EKF Diagnostics, SD Biosensor Inc, Abcam plc and Bio-Techne.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

