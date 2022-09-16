Parler Completes $16M Series B, Acquires Private Cloud Infrastructure Company to Become Key Infrastructure Player with Major US Footprint

Company Restructures and Announces Strategic Future as Parlement Technologies, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parler , the leading viewpoint-neutral, free speech social media platform, today announced that it has secured $16M in Series B funding, for a total of $56 million in funding to date. The new capital will fuel Parler's vision to leapfrog the industry by building the world's premier free speech technology infrastructure and platform. With today's funding news, the company is also announcing the acquisition of Irvine, CA-based private cloud company Dynascale Inc., which provides businesses around the globe with private and hybrid cloud solutions and customized managed services as an alternative to Big Tech providers.

In addition to the company's funding and acquisition news, Parler is also announcing that it has restructured into Parlement Technologies, Inc., and will operate a diversified yet cohesive portfolio of technology and platforms to power the future of free speech. Dynascale Inc. will anchor the company's infrastructure division and Parler, its social media division.

"We are entering a new era as Parlement Technologies, one that goes far beyond the boundaries of a free speech social media platform," said Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer. "Beginning today, we are building a new company that powers vital functions across business touch points from front-of-house customer viewpoints to back-of-house web infrastructure. We believe that Parlement Technologies will power the future. And the future is uncancelable."

Dynascale Inc., which will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parlement Technologies, provides companies with best-in-class private and hybrid cloud solutions, disaster recovery, colocation, managed network services, custom managed services, and free transition support while offering 24/7/365 live support for all customers. The company has a raised floor footprint of more than 50 thousand square feet and serves a global list of enterprise companies spanning across every business vertical. Dynascale holds SOC2 TYPE2 and HITRUST yearly compliance audits, helping companies meet their individual compliance requirements.

"We're thrilled to be joining the Parlement team, especially now as the company enters a new and exciting era of forward-thinking leadership and innovation," said Igor Shalkevich, former President of Dynascale Inc. and now Head of Business Development of Dynascale. "Our solutions facilitate cloud maturity, and we're honored to serve as the anchor for building out what will become an entire ecosystem to secure business infrastructure and help amplify free speech platforms."

About Parlement Technologies: Parlement Technologies serves as the parent company and home of the premier free speech social media app, Parler, and leading technology systems, including Web3 and secure cloud services, known as DeepRedSky and Dynascale Inc. The company is a guiding force in the fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship, and cancel culture. Parlement is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of industry trailblazers, product and service providers, content creators, freethinkers, and loyal platform users.

