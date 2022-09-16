Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,270 in the last 365 days.

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES REINSTATEMENT OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. XHR ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced the reinstatement of its quarterly common stock dividend. The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock for the third quarter 2022. The dividend will be paid on October 14, 2022 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on September 30, 2022. Consistent with prior practice, all future dividend determinations are subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 34 hotels comprising 9,812 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at
www.xeniareit.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xenia-hotels--resorts-announces-reinstatement-of-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-the-third-quarter-2022-301625844.html

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

You just read:

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES REINSTATEMENT OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.