Strategies For Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Cloud Project Portfolio Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cloud Project Portfolio Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cloud project portfolio management market size is expected to grow to $11.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.32%. High adoption of cloud analytics is expected to propel the cloud project portfolio management market growth.

The cloud project portfolio management market consists of sales of cloud project portfolio management solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a complete integrated solution that improves organizations' efficiency on projects. It will handle the organization's group of projects and processes that are selected and managed to offer better returns on project investments. The portfolio is selected to fulfill the organization's goals and also allows the project team to manage the project's overall risk.

Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the cloud project portfolio management market analysis, major companies are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their new product development activities and their position in the market. For instance, in April 2020, Planview, a US-based provider of dashboards for portfolio management, resource management, project management, and request management, partnered with Cherwell, a UK-based provider of service and cloud-based IT service management solutions that help organizations' IT teams to implement, automate, and upgrade service and support processes. The partnership demonstrates Cherwell ITSM and Planview Portfolio Management's capacity to support shared clients in achieving business strategic and operational goals. Additionally, in 2019, the US-based Upland Software firm pushed its corporate vision with PPM software and teamed up with the US-based Microsoft software company. As a result of this collaboration, project team members can now interact, communicate, exchange documents, and arrange meetings straight from their PPM solution using Microsoft Teams and Upland's interface. Upland PowerSteering's integration with Microsoft Teams reduces the risk of ineffective project communication and increases business productivity.

Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Segments

By Component: Solution, Services

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Others

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sectors, Others

By Geography: The global cloud project portfolio management market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global cloud project portfolio management market report here

Cloud Project Portfolio Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cloud project portfolio management global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the cloud project portfolio management global market, cloud project portfolio management global market share, cloud project portfolio management market segments and geographies, cloud project portfolio management market players, cloud project portfolio management market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cloud project portfolio management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cloud Project Portfolio Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SAP SE, Changepoint Corporation, Upland Software Inc, Clarizen Inc, Workfront Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Mavenlink, Servicenow Inc, Hexagon, Micro Focus, ONEPOINT Projects, and KeyedIn Projects.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

