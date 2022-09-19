Aprotic Solvents Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 – IndustryARC
Aprotic Solvents Market Size is Estimated to Reach Us$21.6 Million by 2027, After Growing at a CAGR of 3.6% During Forecast Period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Aprotic Solvents Market size is estimated to reach US$21.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Aprotic solvents are those compounds that do not exhibit proton or hydrogen atoms and include acetone, acetonitrile, pyridine and other aliphatic or aromatic solvents which do not contain acidic or basic groups. The growing automotive sector is driving the growth of the aprotic solvents market, to be utilized in automotive care products such as paints and coatings, greases, automotive washing and cleaning products and others. Moreover, the increasing requirement for aprotic solvents in the electrical & electronics industry for the manufacturing of tablets, monitors, outdoor signage and other electrical and electronic devices is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the aprotic solvents industry during the forecast period. According to Invest India, domestic production of electronics hardware reached US$76 billion in 2019-2020, with a CAGR of around 23% and production-linked incentives of INR 40,951 crores (US$5544 million), funded over a period of 5 years. The global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge drop in building & construction, electronic devices, automotive and other end-use industries all across the world, which had a significant impact on the growth of the Aprotic Solvents market size.
Click here to browse the complete report summary :
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17750/aprotic-solvents-market.html
Key takeaways :
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Aprotic Solvents market owing to the rising growth in the building and construction industry. According to Invest India, by 2025, the building and construction industry is estimated to reach US$1.4 trillion.
2. Rapidly rising demand for Aprotic Solvents in the automotive industry for automotive care products such as paints and coatings, greases, automotive washing and cleaning products and others has driven the growth of the Aprotic Solvents market.
3. The increasing demand for Aprotic Solvents in the electrical & electronics sector, due to its usage in the production of tablets, monitors, mobile phones, televisions, outdoor signage and other electrical and electronic devices, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Aprotic Solvents market in the upcoming years.
4. However, the health and environmental issues associated with Aprotic Solvents can hinder the growth of the Aprotic Solvents market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17750
Segmental Analysis :
1. The paints & coatings segment held the largest share of the Aprotic Solvents Market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The building & construction industry held the largest Aprotic Solvents Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Aprotic Solvents Market with a share of 41.7% in 2021. It was due to the increasing requirement for aprotic solvents in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Aprotic Solvents Industry are –
1. Dow
2. Eastman Chemical Company
3. BASF SE
4. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
5. AlzChem Group AG
Click on the following link to buy the Aprotic Solvents Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17750
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Solvent Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15267/solvents-market.html
B. Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11696/green-solvents-biosolvents-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+ +1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn