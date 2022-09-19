Chromium Salt Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2030 – IndustryARC
Chromium Salt Market Size is Estimated to Reach Us$287.7 Million by 2027, After Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% During Forecast Period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Chromium Salt Market size is estimated to reach US$287.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Materials such as sodium dichromate, sodium carbonate, calcium oxide and others are utilized in the manufacturing of chromium salt to remove the iron content. Chromium salts such as chromic acid, chromium nitrate, chromium sulfate and others are soluble in acids, alkalis and water, alcohol, and acetone to some degree. These salts can sustain in high temperatures ranging from 180 to 2500°C. As a result, it is utilized across various end-use industries, including metallurgy, paints & coatings and other industries. The surging application of chromium salt in metallurgy production is spurring market growth. However, the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic created a bottleneck for industrial production activities, including steel, paints & coatings and others. For instance, according to the annual steel report by World Steel Association, in 2020, worldwide production of crude steel was 1,864.0 million tons, a decline of 0.9% over 2019. Likewise decline in the production of paints & coatings, aluminum and more resulted in revenue losses for the chromium salt industry. In 2021, the surge in production activities at the global level accelerated the monetary growth of the chromium salt industry. Moreover, the booming adoption of chromium salt in paint & coatings applications will foster the expansion of the chromium salt market size during the projected forecast period of 2022-2027.
Click here to browse the complete report summary :
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15549/chromium-salt-market.html
Key takeaways :
1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Chromium Salt Market, owing to the steel industry growth in the region. For instance, according to the World Steel Association, the Asia-Pacific region is the global leader in the manufacturing of steel. In 2021, the production of steel in Asia was 1,382.0 million tons, an increase of about 1% over 2020.
2. The technological advancement related to the manufacturing process of Chromium Salt will create an opportunity for market growth during the projected forecast period.
3. The surging demand for chromium nitrate to prevent corrosion formation is driving the Chromium Salt Market growth.
4. However, since Chromium Salt is listed under the hazard substance list, there are limited product developments. This factor is limiting the market growth.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15549
Segmental Analysis :
1. The chromium nitrate segment held the significant Chromium Salt Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027
2. The metallurgy segment held the largest Chromium Salt Market share of over 30% in 2021. Chromium salt plays a vital role in the protection of metals from rust in the manufacturing of metals such as aluminum, steel and other similar metals.
3. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Chromium Salt Market share in 2021 up to 45.2%. The industries such as metallurgy, paints & coatings and others are the booming sectors of the Asia-Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Chromium Salt Industry are –
1. Sun Chemicals
2. Bayers AG
3. BASF SE
4. Ciba Speciality Chemicals
5. American Elements
Click on the following link to buy the Chromium Salt Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15549
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Chromium Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18668/chromium-market.html
B. Paints and Coatings Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15244/paints-and-coating-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+ +1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn