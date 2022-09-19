Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Market to reach US$17.5 trillion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.2%-IndustryARC
Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Size is Estimated to Reach Us$17.5 Trillion by 2027, After Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% During Forecast Period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market size is estimated to reach US$17.5 trillion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Metals are amongst the most useful material which is utilized in a wide range of applications. These are mainly used owing to their beneficial properties such as superior malleability, high thermal and electrical conductivity, greater reflectivity of light and ductility. The commonly used metal in several industries are aluminum, bismuth, cadmium, cobalt, iron, lithium and magnesium among others. These are used in several applications such as bars, strips, wires and cables, sheets, castings and tubes. The downstream activities in the fabricated metal products include the manufacturing of structural metal products such as steam generators, boilers, metal containers, roll-formed metal and forged products. According to India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, in Q4 of 2020, the construction industry in India grew by 6.2%. Thus, the growth in end-use industries is boosting the growth of the Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Metal & Metal Manufactured Market highlights the following areas –
1. The significant increase in demand for metal & metal manufactured products specifically aluminum, bismuth, cadmium, cobalt and iron is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity to increase the Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market size in coming years.
2. The surge in production of automobiles is driving the growth of the Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market. For instance, as per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturing, the global production volume of vehicles increased to 57 million in 2021 from 52 million in 2020.
3. Increase in adoption of metals in several applications owing to their beneficial properties such as superior resistance, non-toxic, excellent thermal conductivity and ability to cast easily are providing ample growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in the Metal & Metal Manufactured Products industry.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The aluminum segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period in the Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market.
2. The automotive segment held the largest Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market share in 2021, with a share of over 22%. Metal & Metal Manufactured Products are the vital components used in cars, trucks, ships, buses, trains and airplanes.
3. Asia-Pacific held the largest Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market share in 2021, with a share of 44%.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Industry are –
1. Hitachi Metals Ltd.
2. Newmont Corporation
3. Sierra Metals Inc.
4. Talco Aluminium Company
5. Steward Advanced Materials
