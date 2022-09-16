OKX Wallet first to support ETHW; OKLink successfully captures ETHW blocks

In addition to being the first to airdrop ETHW, the OKX Wallet was the first to support ETHW

While most explorers across other exchanges went down, OKLink remained live and fully functional

OKX has now opened spot, margin and perpetual trades for ETHW



/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OKX Wallet has become the first to support the ETHW token following a successful hard fork in the wake of the September 15 Ethereum merge. OKX Wallet began supporting the ETHPoW blockchain and ETHW token as of 6pm UTC on September 15.

In its final test, world-leading blockchain explorer OKLink also successfully captured ETHW blocks. While the majority of other explorers across exchanges went down, OKLink remained live and fully functional.

OKX has now enabled spot, margin trading & savings and list perpetual trading for ETHW. OKX DEX also now supports ETHW-USDC, ETHW-WETH and other token transactions on the ETHW chain.

For more information, please refer to the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.