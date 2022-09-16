Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Launches Quantum Bandwidth™

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today launched a new family of HFC products under its Quantum BandwidthTM brand name.

The newly announced Quantum BandwidthTM products include:

Quantum Bandwidth TM Cable Plant Signal Generator (CPSG). Capable of generating OFDM and 256-QAM signals from 54 MHz to 1794 MHz. Used in testing and performance validation of Extended Spectrum DOCSIS HFC equipment, the CPSG is able to generate signals necessary to test a cable TV network under full channel loading.

Cable Plant Signal Generator (CPSG). Capable of generating OFDM and 256-QAM signals from 54 MHz to 1794 MHz. Used in testing and performance validation of Extended Spectrum DOCSIS HFC equipment, the CPSG is able to generate signals necessary to test a cable TV network under full channel loading. Quantum Bandwidth TM Broadband Digital Access (BDA) shelf module. The shelf is intended to be used in a HFC headend or hub site to completely digitize both broadcast and narrowcast signals and using pluggable optical modules transmit those signals to a BDA-equipped HFC node, where the analog signals are generated with near-perfect fidelity. Simultaneously, the BDA shelf receives digitized return-path traffic from up to four 204 MHz service groups and recovers the analog upstream.

Broadband Digital Access (BDA) shelf module. The shelf is intended to be used in a HFC headend or hub site to completely digitize both broadcast and narrowcast signals and using pluggable optical modules transmit those signals to a BDA-equipped HFC node, where the analog signals are generated with near-perfect fidelity. Simultaneously, the BDA shelf receives digitized return-path traffic from up to four 204 MHz service groups and recovers the analog upstream. Quantum Bandwidth TM Broadband Digital Access (BDA) node module. This node-based complement to the BDA shelf module can be retrofitted into existing or new HFC nodes, enabling DAA-like digital transport over an existing HFC network with MERs of +45 dB typical. Upgrading to the BDA architecture enables migration to high-order QAM or OFDM transport without the complexities of managing a Remote-PHY or remote MAC/PHY DAA network.

Broadband Digital Access (BDA) node module. This node-based complement to the BDA shelf module can be retrofitted into existing or new HFC nodes, enabling DAA-like digital transport over an existing HFC network with MERs of +45 dB typical. Upgrading to the BDA architecture enables migration to high-order QAM or OFDM transport without the complexities of managing a Remote-PHY or remote MAC/PHY DAA network. Quantum BandwidthTM Extended Spectrum Line Extender Amplifier (1.8 GHz). The line extender style amplifier is designed to support DOCSIS 4.0 and data capacity up to 10 Gbps. Features include advanced electronic control and monitoring, power factor correction for maximum power efficiency, fully automated “hands free” setup, and a frequency-agile AGC for more accurate level and slope control and pilot fault detection. This is designed to meet the stringent SCTE 279 standard for DOCSIS 4.0 hardline amplifiers.

All of these products, along with AOI’s line of optical modules will be on display at Booth # 5082 at the upcoming SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, taking place at the Philadelphia Convention Center Sept. 20-22, 2022.

About Quantum BandwidthTM

Quantum BandwidthTM is a family of products that together enable service providers to cost-effectively deliver scalable, high-speed data connectivity to their customers. Leveraging its dedicated team of highly-experienced CATV engineers, based outside of Atlanta, GA and in Sugar Land, TX, Quantum BandwidthTM designs cutting-edge products to meet the demands of a world in which reliable high-speed bandwidth delivery is a business requirement, not an aspiration. Relying on AOI’s decades of experience in CATV equipment manufacture and its in-house manufacturing operation give AOI end-to-end control of Quantum BandwidthTM product design, quality, and manufacture.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.