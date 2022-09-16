Wabash to Participate in D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE:WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced it will participate in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Conference on September 22, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy will participate in a panel discussion at 11:00 a.m. CT, where he is expected to discuss Wabash’s refreshed strategy and growth initiatives that drive toward the company’s previously announced 2025 financial targets of $3.0B in revenue, 11% EBITDA margin and $3.50 EPS.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You
As the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

