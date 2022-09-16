Gov't Chief Conveys Congratulatory Message from HM the King to Angolan President on Re-election

MOROCCO, September 16 - Angola's re-elected President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, received on Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Luanda, the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, who handed him a congratulatory message from His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The Head of Government represented HM King Mohammed VI at the inauguration ceremony of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and Vice-President Esperança Costa, which took place on Thursday at the Republic Square in the capital Luanda.

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço on the occasion of his re-election as president of the Republic of Angola.

In this message, HM the King expressed His warm congratulations and sincere wishes of success to president Lourenço in his high office.

HM the King expressed His consideration for the ties of friendship and African brotherhood uniting the two countries, reiterating His constant determination to work together with the Angolan president to strengthen bilateral relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation, in the service of the interests of both brotherly peoples.



