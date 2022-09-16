Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022 offers opportunities for livestock industry

VIETNAM, September 16 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022, set to open next month, will be an event for enterprises in the livestock and seafood processing industries to find new trade opportunities.

Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022, Việt Nam's international exhibition for feed, livestock and meat industry, is expected to be the biggest event in Việt Nam covering the latest solutions for the feed, livestock, aquaculture and meat processing sectors in 2022.

Hosted by the Livestock Production Department, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the exhibition will take place in HCM City from October 12 – 14 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.

A representative of SES Vietnam Exhibition Services Company, under Informa Markets Group, the organiser of the exhibition, spoke at a press conference held in Hà Nội on September 14.

This exhibition will be combined with VIETFEED - the exhibition specialising in animal feed, and VIETMEAT - specialising in meat processing.

The combination of these events brings opportunities to connect and promote the development of the value chain from farm to fork.

According to Rungphech Chitanuwat Rose, ASEAN Regional Director of Informa Markets, Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022 expects to attract more than 170 exhibiting companies including international and local brands, such as Famsun, Big Herdsman, Pigtek, Big Dutchman, De Heus, Thuan Nhat Automation, Provimi, Peja, Buhler, Miavit, Stolz Asia, Amandus, Pericoli, CPM, and Nabel Asia. It is also expected to attract over 10,000 visitors.

Tống Xuân Chinh, deputy director of the Department of Livestock Production, said: "This is a very important event, contributing to the modernisation of the livestock industry at all stages in the production process, especially with meat, eggs and milk."

"Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022 gives enterprises of those industries a valuable opportunity to exchange experiences and seek cooperation for ensuring food security for about 100 million people in the country and a part for export."

The enterprises joining these events will introduce the leading equipment and technology for livestock production. The technologies are aimed at creating favourable conditions to increase productivity, quality and food safety. The livestock industry will move towards sustainability with waste treatment technologies to protect the environment.

Chinh said the event will help the domestic livestock industry in the development of advanced technologies in animal husbandry. Farms and cooperatives participating in the exhibition will be able to absorb new technologies from which to orient their livestock development.

During the three days until October 14, this event will also have international and technical seminars to provide in-depth knowledge about the latest trends in the livestock industry.

They will not only showcase the latest technologies and products but also offer great face-to-face business meetings, as well as updates on new industry knowledge.

Vietstock Awards 2022 will be held alongside with Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022. These are prestigious livestock awards hosted and approved by the Livestock Production Department to honour all enterprises, organisations and cooperatives that have made positive contributions to the overall development of Việt Nam's livestock industry.

This year at Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022, for the first time, Waste-to-Energy Pavilion, launched at the show, is a new feature with an emphasis on Biogas & Biomass technologies applied in farming and livestock production sectors, aligning with the sustainable development strategy of the country. —VNS