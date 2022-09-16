Westminster Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault (x2), Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005533

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4633

DATE/TIME: September 15, 2022, at approximately 1954 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 11, Londonderry, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault (x2), Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Robert Voitechonok

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 15, 2022, at approximately 1954 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of domestic assault that had occurred on VT Route 11 in the Town of Londonderry, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Robert Voitechonok for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. Voitechonok is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 09/16/2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges. He was issued conditions of release by the court. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, held without bail.

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2022, at 1300 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.