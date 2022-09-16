Westminster Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault (x2), Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 22B1005533
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4633
DATE/TIME: September 15, 2022, at approximately 1954 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 11, Londonderry, Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault (x2), Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Robert Voitechonok
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 1954 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of domestic assault that had occurred on VT Route 11 in the Town of Londonderry, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Robert Voitechonok for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. Voitechonok is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 09/16/2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges. He was issued conditions of release by the court. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, held without bail.
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2022, at 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.