The Loretta McNary TV Show Soars To Syndication Across The USA
The Humble Rise of a Media Mogul
MEMPHIS, TN, US, September 16, 2022
— Loretta McNary
Phone: (504) 715-4321
Email: mremediaworks@gmail.com
Website: www.McNaryMedia.network
Veteran TV talk show host Loretta McNary looks forward to publicly sharing the news that The Loretta McNary Show will begin airing in over 70% of the U.S on Sept 17, 2022. This incredible groundbreaking development will afford McNary national syndication status and the history making distinction of being the first non-celebrity entrepreneur to nationally distribute her own TV Talk Show.
Loretta McNary being a single Mom, admits that her journey to syndication and building a sound media company. has had many challenges. Yet despite the challenges that McNary has faced, it was her tenacity and desire to inspire that has forged a path for others to never give up on their aspirations.
Loretta begin her TV career in 2003 hosting weekly public access Shows for Comcast TimeWarner and for TBN called "On Cable Tonite and Joy in our Town. McNary has spent over 18 years of her media career with on-air television and radio experiences on national, regional, local stations, and global media platforms, including Comcast/Time Warner, ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox with enlightening as well as entertaining family-friendly programming. In July of 2021, Loretta McNary launched MMN, McNary Media Network, a global streaming platform with seven Channels whereby viewers can view movies, sports, culinary, lifestyle, travel, live entertainment and faith-based programming on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Smart TV, and on IOS and Android devices. Since the launch of MMN and the expansion of The Loretta McNary Show’s television’s reach, McNary’s provocative presence has become a beacon of light for many dedicated viewers with various segments that highlights relevant topics, business, health and wellness, entertainment, education, and celebrity interviews, and compelling stories from both public figures and everyday heroes, with the overarching focus of every program being to empower, entertain and be a catalyst to inspire positive change.
As a woman of faith, and in obedience to God, McNary truly feels as though giving back is in her DNA and adheres to her favorite scripture which is “For to whom much is given, much shall be required.” Luke 12:48 (RGT). McNary’s philanthropy and generosity to the her community is evident as the founder and executive director of Pink Eagles Inc., a non-profit leadership and mentoring organization for girls, ages 4-19 with a charitable global reach.
McNary’s mantra is one that encourages people to always strive towards living their life with joy and peace by leaving her viewers with the following quote, “Think positive, dream big dreams, and help someone along the way.”
