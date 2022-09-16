Submit Release
Manchin Announces $692K for West Virginia Healthcare Worker Student Loan Repayment

September 15, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $692,060 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The funding will support student loan repayment for West Virginia healthcare workers.


“I am pleased HHS is supporting student loan repayment for our healthcare workers as they continue to provide essential care for their fellow West Virginians,” said Senator Manchin. “It is critical that our healthcare organizations have the resources they need as they work to keep our communities safe and healthy, and this funding will help address the worker shortage straining our healthcare systems. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support healthcare workers across the Mountain State.” 

