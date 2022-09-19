Cloud Services Brokerage Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Cloud Services Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cloud Services Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cloud services brokerage market size is expected to grow to $17.28 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.11%. As per the cloud services brokerage market forecast, the growing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud strategies is expected to propel the market.

The cloud services brokerage (CSB) market consists of sales of cloud services brokerage by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an IT role and business model in which a firm or other entity provides value to one or more cloud services (public or private) on behalf of one or more service users. The primary roles of a cloud services broker include aggregation, integration, and customization brokerage. Cloud services brokers assist organizations of all kinds in utilizing cloud services at a lower cost and risk.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Trends

Cloud Technological innovations are key trends in gaining popularity in the market. According to the cloud services brokerage market research, major companies operating in the market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation cloud services brokerage technologies into their services, such as internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), microservices architecture, blockchain, virtualization, service-oriented architecture, multi-cloud, and others to enhance a given service by strengthening some specific competence and providing value-added services. For instance, in December 2021, BeyondTrust, a US-based privileged access management company, launched a cloud privilege broker to assist their customers in regaining control of essential cloud infrastructure and improving communication and risk mitigation associated with multi-cloud entitlements.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Segments

The global cloud services brokerage market is segmented:

By Service Type: Integration and Support, Automation and Orchestration, Billing and Provisioning, Migration and Customization, Security and Compliance

By Platform Type: Internal Brokerage Enablement, External Brokerage Enablement

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications, Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences

By Geography: The global cloud services brokerage market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cloud Services Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cloud services brokerage global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cloud services brokerage market, cloud services brokerage global market share, cloud services brokerage global market segments and geographies, cloud services brokerage global market players, cloud services brokerage global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cloud services brokerage market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cloud Services Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, DXC Technology Company, Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, NTT Data Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Atos SE, Jamcracker Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NEC Corporation, Rightscale Inc, Infosys Limited, Fujitsu Ltd, Tech Mahindra Limited, Activeplatform Limited, Arrow Electronics Inc, Bittitan Inc, OpenText Corporation, Cloudmore AB, Computenext Inc, Dell Inc, Doublehorn, Nephos Technologies, and Incontinuum Software BV.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

