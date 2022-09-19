Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the signals intelligence market size is expected to reach $17.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89%. The growing defense budgets of major countries across the globe are expected to drive the signals intelligence (SIGINT) market growth going forward.

The signals intelligence (SIGINT) market consists of sales of signals intelligence technology by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to collecting foreign intelligence through electronic signals and systems that are used by foreign targets, such as radars, communications systems, and weapons systems that provide a critical window for a nation into foreign adversaries' capabilities, actions, and intentions. It can help any government in the world gather data about international terrorists and foreign people, organizations, or powers.

Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Trends

The increasing presence of signals intelligence in the public domain has emerged as a key trend shaping the signals intelligence (SIGINT) market outlook. SIGINT systems are primarily utilized by the government and the defense industry, but they are also being used more often in other fields, such as cyber-surveillance, marine domain awareness, RF spectrum mapping, eavesdropping, jamming, and hijacking of satellite communications. Marine domain awareness, which offers a thorough understanding of every vessel or object in the maritime domain that might influence security, safety, economics, or the environment, is the most well-established commercial SIGINT application. SIGINT systems are being employed more often for security and protection in a range of sectors. For instance, in January 2019, Energean Israel granted Elbit Systems a $15 million contract to provide a comprehensive solution for the offshore Karish-Tanin gas fields Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) platform. The technology package contains a variety of sensors; radars, sonars; a command and control center; as well as a dedicated sensor suite for interception boats. The security technology can detect and identify both surface and underwater threats, making it easier for security professionals to respond quickly.

Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Segments

The global SIGINT market is segmented:

By Type: Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), Communications Intelligence (COMINT), Foreign Instrumentation Signal Intelligence(FISINT)

By Application: Cyber Intelligence, Ground-Based Intelligence, Naval Intelligence, Space Intelligence, Airborne Intelligence

By Geography: The global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides signals intelligence (SIGINT) industry forecast, overviews, and analyzes market size and growth for the global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market, signals intelligence (SIGINT) market share, signals intelligence (SIGINT) market segments and geographies, signals intelligence (SIGINT) market players, signals intelligence (SIGINT) market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The signals intelligence (SIGINT) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, L3Harris, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin, Mercury Systems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rheintmetall, Saab, Thales, Rohde-Schwarz, Rolta India, Systematic, Boeing, Cobham, and Leonardo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

