Integration Platform As A Service Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 36% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the integration platform as a service market size is expected to grow to $11.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.79%. The increasing inclination towards cloud-based solutions across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market.

The integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market consists of sales of services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used for the integration of a wide variety of on-premise and cloud applications to boost hybrid data flows, improve operational workflows, synchronize data, and provide better visibility. The integration platform automates the integration activities that make connecting applications and deployment data in any environment easy. Using IPAAS can build and deploy the integration in the cloud without installing any middleware or hardware.

Global Integration Platform As A Service Market Trends

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are some of the key integration platform as a service market trends. The demand for AI and ML has increased in the past few years. Artificial Intelligence with machine learning solves the data integration issues. For instance, in March 2021, IBM, an American multinational technology corporation, and Pandio, a US-based AI orchestration platform, developed hybrid integration solutions that automate the time-consuming process of integrating corporate programs like Customer Relationship Management (CRMs) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) using AI. The most recent Pulsar-based solutions deploy interfaces more swiftly and precisely because of automatic data mapping, data format identification, and translation. These integration solutions incorporate all currently used integration technologies as necessary.

Global Integration Platform As A Service Market Segments

The global integration platform as a service market is segmented:

By Cloud: Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud

By Service Type: API Management, B2B Integration, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Application Integration, Others

By Verticals: Education, Healthcare and Life Science, Government and Public Sector, Consumer Goods and Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Others

By Geography: The global integration platform as a service market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Boomi Inc, Informatica Inc, Boomi Inc, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, MuleSoft LLC, Jitterbit Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Workato Inc, SnapLogic Inc, Software AG, elasticio, Adaptris, Seeburger AG, Fujitsu, Zapier, Flowgear, DBSync Ltd, and Seeburger AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

