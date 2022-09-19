Function As A Service Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Function As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Function As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the function as a service market size is expected to reach $20.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.96%. The increase in app development activities is expected to drive the function as a service market growth.

The function as a service (FaaS) market consists of sales of FaaS services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to cloud computing services that are used to build, run, manage, and compute application packages as functions without the need to maintain their own infrastructure. FaaS is a category of cloud computing services that enables cloud customers to develop applications and deploy functionalities. It divides servers into functions. So, they can automatically scale into microservices without the requirement for independent infrastructure management.

Global Function As A Service Market Trends

According to the function as a service industry forecast, strategic partnerships for enhancing capabilities are a key trend adopted in the market. Strategic partnerships offer various advantages, such as innovation through collaborative research and development, new solutions creation, enhancement of existing capabilities, and more. The function of service companies is to partner with other key market players to enhance their capabilities, innovate, and offer new solutions to customers. For instance, in March 2019, Red Hat, Inc., a US-based open-source software firm, and Microsoft Corporation, a US-based technology corporation, announced the extension of their partnership till at least 2024. Both companies have been active in open source communities, bringing major Microsoft technologies such as SQL Server and.NET to Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift FaaS. The collaboration will continue as part of their expanded collaboration to create new ideas for the larger Linux community.

Global Function As A Service Market Segments

The global function as a service market is segmented:

By Service: Tablets, Smartphones, Gaming Consoles, Laptops/PCs

By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other (Media and Entertainment, Government, Educational Institutions)

By Geography: The global function as a service market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Google Inc, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Perforce Software Inc, Manjrasoft Pty Ltd, SixSq Sàrl, VMware Inc, Red Hat, Cloudfare and Alibaba, Netlify.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

