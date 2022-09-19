Automation As A Service Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 28% Through 2026

Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automation as a service market size is expected to reach $14.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.50%. The increasing demand for automation across business processes is driving the automation as a service market growth.

The automation as a service market consists of sales of automation as a service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable an organization to automate its business processes by recording and analyzing information from the existing applications. It is a service that vendors provide to enterprises that are seeking to implement automation across their organization. Automation helps with improved speed, agility, and service delivery; reduced manual processing; reduced IT spending; improved productivity across departments; and faster troubleshooting.

Global Automation As A Service Market Trends

According to the automation as a service market analysis, technological advancements are a key trend in the market. Companies in the automation as a service market are adopting advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market. Visual inspection, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) are advancements in the automation as a service market. The integration of these advanced technologies with automation as a service can make a significant difference to the enterprises' businesses as it can provide game-changing results such as the highest quality outcomes and innovation of new practices, in addition to reducing labor, improving efficiency, and minimizing costs. For instance, in 2019, Automation Anywhere, a US-based company specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), launched Enterprise A2019, a web-based, cloud-native Digital Workforce platform with AI and machine learning. Using machine learning techniques, Enterprise A2019 can better understand a process and develop a smart bot to carry out more complex tasks and increase productivity. Using AI, Enterprise A2019 can extract data from any document and organize the information to streamline any process.

Global Automation As A Service Market Segments

The global automation as a service market is segmented:

By Type: Rule-Based Automation, Knowledge-Based Automation

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Business Function: Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Sales and Marketing, Operations

By Service: Managed Services, Professional Services

By Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Retail and Consumer goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Others

By Geography: The global automation as a service market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automation as a service global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automation as a service market, automation as a service global market share, automation as a service market segments and geographies, automation as a service global market players, automation as a service global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Automation Anywhere Inc, Blue Prism Group plc, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Kofax Inc, Microsoft Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd, Pegasystems Inc, UiPath Inc, Happiest Minds, ITyX, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Calligo, AVEVA Group plc, and Arista Networks.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

