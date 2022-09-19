Augmented Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the augmented analytics market size is expected to grow to $21.70 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.90%. As per the augmented analytics market forecast, the increasing demand for the adoption of business intelligence (BI) tools is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The augmented analytics market consists of sales of augmented analytics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that consist of enabling technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), where individuals look at platforms for company information and analytics to enhance and analyze data. Augmented analytics assists with data preparation, insight generation, and explanation that augments experts and data scientists with the automation of developing, managing, and deployment of data science machine learning and artificial intelligence models.

Global Augmented Analytics Market Trends

Technology advancement is gaining popularity in the market. According to the augmented analytics global market analysis, major players in the market focus on innovative products to obtain an edge in the market against their competitors. For instance, in April 2022, India-based Smarten Augmented Analytics Company announced the addition of sentiment analysis features and functionality to its cutting-edge augmented analytics solution. This addition provides businesses with tools for understanding what customers, stakeholders, and others think, allowing organizations to enhance their products and services.

Global Augmented Analytics Market Segments

The global augmented analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

By Services: Training and Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life sciences, Other Verticals

By Geography: The global augmented analytics market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides augmented analytics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global augmented analytics market, augmented analytics global market share, augmented analytics global market segments and geographies, augmented analytics global market players, augmented analytics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The augmented analytics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Salesforce, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Tableau, MicroStrategy, SAS, Qlik, TIBCO Software, Sisense, Information Builders, Yellowfin, ThoughtSpot, and Domo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

